There they are! Shortly after Chris Pratt and his newly minted wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, quietly tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday, June 8, the couple were spotted for the first time as husband and wife.

Photos from the pair’s romantic celebration began to surface on Sunday, June 9, with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, proudly sporting his wedding band in one pic. Pratt looked dapper in a classic black tux, while his bride, 29, beamed in a breathtaking white gown.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

As for keeping things to a minimum, the source added: “They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”

In one photo, the Rock What You’ve Got author could be seen getting assistance with her dress’ long train and veil while Pratt kept close to her as they left the ceremony. Schwarzenegger’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was also on hand with her brothers, Patrick and Christopher, who were all dressed to the nines for the occasion.

When it came to the mother of the bride’s dress, Maria Shriver wowed in a purple dress with a plunging neckline, which was complemented by the fresh flowers and sunlight on the beautiful California day. Katherine’s bridesmaids all looked beautiful in blush pink, floor-length gowns.

Us confirmed on Saturday evening that the twosome wed at the 500-acre resort in front of friends and family after spending a few days in Montecito leading up to the big day. Pratt — who shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — announced his engagement to Katherine in January.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” the Parks and Recreations alum captioned an Instagram post at the time, which showed Katherine with her arms draped around his neck, showing off her large engagement ring. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

