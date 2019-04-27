Katherine Schwarzenegger was a beaming bride-to-be at her wedding shower on Saturday, April 27, ahead of her nuptials to fiancé Chris Pratt! The bash was thrown at the guest of honor’s mom, Maria Shriver’s house, Us Weekly can confirm.

About 100 friends and family attended the huge celebration at Shriver’s Brentwood, California, home, including the bride-to-be’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the groom himself.

“There was a mix of Maria’s longtime friends, family, Chris’ family and Katherine’s friends,” a source tells Us. “It was a beautiful and loving shower with lots of tributes to the couple and their love for each other and the people in their lives.”

Guests enjoyed lunch in the backyard next to the pool and a gospel choir performed.

“Everything was very traditional and classic,” the source added. Shriver gave a speech in which she thanked Pratt’s mom “for raising such a good man.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star showed up near the end of the shower and gave his own speech as did Katherine. “It’s clear that they are deeply in love and plan to grow old together,” the source said.

The celebration comes on the heels of another important milestone in the couple’s relationship — their red carpet debut. Schwarzenegger, 29, and Pratt, 39, stepped out for the premiere of the highly anticipated film Avengers: Endgame on Monday, April 22, in Los Angeles.

The Rock What You’ve Got author wore a one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier dress with black dots, while the Parks and Recreations alum matched his tie and pocket square to her ensemble. The duo — who first sparked relationship speculation in June 2018 — were all smiles as they held tight to each other while they posed for pictures at the event.

Though Pratt joked to Us in March that he’s been so busy he’s “barely” had time to wedding plan, his soon-to-be wife later revealed the twosome were making things work to “get everything done.”

“I mean, we’re pretty good with time management so it works out really well,” she explained, despite both of their jam-packed schedules. “Everything’s really exciting about it. It’s an exciting time in my life … [a very] blessed time in my life.”

While Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in matching Instagram posts in January, the proposal plans were well in the works by the time he popped the question … and even included her famous parents in the surprise.

“Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the insider told Us, adding that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

Prior to his relationship with Schwarzenegger, the Jurassic World actor was married to Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack, for eight years before announcing their split in 2017.

