Don’t count on Chris Pratt to be a groomzilla when it comes to his wedding with Katherine Schwarzenegger! The Guardians of the Galaxy star is currently too busy to contribute to their plans, he tells Us Weekly.

“Oh, barely!” Pratt, 39, told Us with a laugh at The Kid premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 6, when asked if he has the time to get down to wedding business with the Rock What You’ve Got author.

The Parks and Recreation alum, however, has a few months to figure things out. Pratt revealed to Us last month that he and Schwarzenegger are aiming for a “maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” adding that they’ve “got a lot to get done.”

Pratt popped the question to Schwarzenegger in January and announced the couple’s happy news in an Instagram post at the time. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned a photo of himself and his love, as she showed off her estimated $400,000 engagement ring.

Shortly after the Jurassic World star shared his engagement news, he opened up about asking his fiancée’s famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, permission to marry his daughter. “I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage, it’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?” he told Extra in February.

Arnold, for his part, seemingly adores his soon-to-be son-in-law. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy,” the Terminator star told Extra in January. “I love Chris — he’s fantastic. He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack. The two split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, but the House Bunny actress, 42, has since said she is “so thrilled” for her ex and Katherine.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

