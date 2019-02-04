Overcoming his fears! Chris Pratt admitted in a new interview that asking Arnold Schwarzenegger to wed his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger left him a bit on edge.

“I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage, it’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?” he told Extra at the L.A. premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on Saturday, February 2.

Luckily, Pratt had nothing to worry about. His soon-to-be father-in-law, 71, gushed over him on January 30. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy,” he told Extra‘s Mario Lopez at the time. “I love Chris — he’s fantastic. He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

Earlier this month, Pratt told Us Weekly exclusively that though he and his future bride, 29, haven’t “really” started wedding planning just yet, they’ve got some ideas about what they want. “A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done,” he told Us.

The Critics’ Choice Awards nominee also shared that his ex-wife, Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, is “so thrilled” about his upcoming marriage.

The Unqualified author, 42, congratulated the Jurassic World star after he announced his engagement on Instagram January 13. “I’m so happy for you both!!” Faris commented on the pic, which showed Katherine showing off her engagement ring. “Congratulations!”

The Overboard actress also revealed on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that her ex had texted her ahead of sharing his happy news with the world.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” she told listeners during a January 14 episode of the show. “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …” she joked, adding, “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Pratt and Faris, who has been dating Michael Barrett since October 2017, share 6-year-old son Jack.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!