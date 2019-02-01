Supportive father! Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally opened up about his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s engagement to Chris Pratt.

The former governor of California, 71, couldn’t help but gush about the newly engaged pair during an interview with Extra’s Mario Lopez on Wednesday, January 30. “That was really fantastic,” he told the host about the news. “She is so happy, they both are so happy.”

And the Austrian actor approves of his future son-in-law. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy,” he continued. “I love Chris — he’s fantastic.” He also noted that Pratt asked for his daughter’s hand “the traditional way,” adding: “He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the Jurassic World actor, 39, asked Katherine’s parents for approval weeks before popping the question. “Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the insider explained, adding that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

Following the news, Shriver, 63, congratulated the happy pair. “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people,” she commented on Pratt’s Instagram engagement announcement. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you … yes let’s go.”

The Lego Movie 2 star announced the news on January 13 after more than 6 months of dating. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned an Instagram photo along with a ring emoji, praying hands and a red heart.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, and Pratt first sparked dating rumors in June 2018 after they were spotted on a picnic together. “They’re dating. It’s new,” a source told Us at the time, noting the couple were introduced by Shriver. “Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church.”

And it didn’t take long for the dad of 6-year-old Jack (with ex-wife Anna Faris) to win over his fiancée’s family as well. “Her family really likes him,” said the insider. “They’re really into each other.”

