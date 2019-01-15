A modern family. Anna Faris admitted that she knew Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were going to get engaged — and revealed her ex-husband contacted her after he proposed.

Faris, 42, spoke about the engagement on her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified,’ on Monday, January 14, the same day she congratulated the couple on social media.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,’” the Mom actress said during the latest episode.

Always a comedian, she responded to her ex-husband’s message with a cheeky suggestion: “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …”

All jokes aside, the House Bunny star reiterated her excitement about this new chapter for the Jurassic World actor, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29. “I’m so happy for them,” she gushed. “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Pratt and Faris, who announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, have always put their 6-year-old son, Jack, first throughout the divorce process. On Halloween, Faris and her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, were joined by the now newly engaged couple as they took Jack trick-or-treating in Los Angeles.

“I so subscribe to the idea of, like, expanding, like, family and love with Jack,” the Overboard actress explained on the podcast. “[Katherine’s] awesome.”

In January 2018, Faris opened up about how she and the Everwood alum make coparenting look so easy. “I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

