Life is good for Katherine Schwarzenegger! The Pedigree brand ambassador gushed over her engagement to Chris Pratt while chatting exclusively to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 9.

“Oh, yeah. We get everything done,” Schwarzenegger, 29, told Us at the Superhero Dogs world premiere in Los Angeles of working on wedding plans. “I mean, we’re pretty good with time management so it works out really well.”

The Maverick and Me author went on to note that she was excited to be at the event, but will “focus on other things when we get home.”

As for how life is being the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star’s fiancée, Schwarzenegger told Us: “Everything’s really exciting about it. It’s an exciting time in my life … [a very] blessed time in my life.”

Earlier this month, Pratt — who announced the couple’s engagement news in January — joked to Us that he “barely” has time to focus on wedding plans with his bride-to-be. However, in February, the Parks and Recreation alum revealed a detail about when their nuptials will potentially take place.

“Maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” Pratt told Us at the time. “We’ve got a lot to get done.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger gushed over their engagement on social media in January. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the Jurassic World actor captioned a pic of his love showing off her estimated $400,000 engagement ring. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The animal activist, for her part, posted the same photo, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

The two have since moved in together, and haven’t shied away from documenting this happy time in their lives.

Prior to his relationship with Schwarzenegger, Pratt was married to Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack, for eight years before they split in August 2017.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

