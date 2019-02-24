At least they have a sense of humor! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been hard at work while moving into their new home, and they are quickly realizing it’s not an easy process.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 24, to share hilarious photos of the Maverick and Me author, 29, stretching out her arms and laying down on the house’s hardwood floors in an attempt to measure the rooms.

“When you need to see if your stuff will fit in the new place but you forgot the tape measure,” he captioned the snaps.

Luckily, Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who got engaged last month, had some furry friends nearby to help ease the stressful situation. They both shared a series of photos and videos of the adorable lambs that live with them at their rural home.

“Welcome Lamb #11 Alice Coopworth! Lamb Jam 2019 in full affect [sic],” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned one Instagram picture. “This new Coopworth is a cross of Border Leister Ewe ‘Zha-zha’ and Romney Ram ‘Rex Dangerfleece.’ She will supply beautiful silky wool for many years to come. Christmas stockings, pot holders, sweaters, scarves and hats all courtesy a happy, sustainably and lovingly raised Alice Coopworth. #farmlife.”

In another shot, the couple held two lambs together as Schwarzenegger laughed. “Clementine snuggles Cupid,” Pratt wrote. “The half sisters, daughters of Rex Dangerfleece get along well. We’ll see if that changes come middle school.”

Later in the day, the actor explained that “the entire herd gave birth in the fields with no veterinary help whatsoever” before he brought them to his farm.

“With no man made shelter, no medicine, no hoof trimming and no supplemented nutrients only the strongest survived,” he wrote. “The result is an incredibly athletic, wild and unusually hardy sheep, which when full grown can easily jump a 5 foot fence. Ask me how I know! One of them jumped head first into my chest at a full run and nearly knocked the wind out of me. I was brought back to my days as an all area inside linebacker. Point being, I was an all area inside linebacker. Nonetheless, we’ve had many unique challenges trying to domesticate these wild little Suffolk. But it’s working! Amazingly mama didn’t mind as we picked up her babies. Our hope is in a couple generations they will become as calm and fearless as the other domesticated breeds.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together in June 2018 after being set up by her mother, Maria Shriver. The Avengers star proposed to the blogger in mid-January, writing on Instagram at the time that he is “thrilled to be marrying” her.

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They share 6-year-old son Jack.

