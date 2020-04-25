Baby on board! Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

People broke the news on Saturday, April 25, citing multiple sources.

In January, the actor, 40, told Entertainment Tonight about his family plans with the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29. “The future? Oh, lots of kids,” he said at the time. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

The Parks and Recreation alum added, “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

He and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter tied the knot in June at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The newlyweds shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram the following day, writing: “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

While this is the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host’s first pregnancy, the Guardians of the Galaxy star already shares 6-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The Mom star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively about their coparenting tactics in January 2018, saying, “[We make] sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness. We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

The former couple split in 2017. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together in June 2018, and the Los Angeles native proposed less than a year later.