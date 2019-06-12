The best night of their lives! Six months after announcing their engagement, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger exchanged vows in Montecito, California.

“On the wedding morning, Katherine got ready in one of the cottages with her bridesmaids,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of the Saturday, June 8, nuptials. “Around noon, the girls changed into pink bridesmaid dresses, and Katherine put on her gown and had her hair styled in loose waves. She seemed very excited — and a little bit nervous too.”

When the 29-year-old author made her grand entrance in a a custom-made, strapless Armani gown, however, Pratt was the one who was “overcome with emotion,” per the source.

After the 20-minute ceremony, which was “filled with laughter, tears and cheering,” the Parks and Recreation alum and his bride made their way to their evening reception held in a separate tent at San Ysidro.

“Chris and Katherine were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt to a roaring round of applause,” the source says. “They immediately hit the dance floor as a live band played the Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The dinner was farm-to-table, with lots of locally sourced vegetables and fruit. They wanted everything light and fresh.”

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former couple’s 6-year-old son, Jack, attended his father’s wedding to Schwarzenegger.

