So much love! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be divorced, but they’re doing their best to show the world that having a happy, healthy relationship following a split is possible.

The Mom actress and Passengers actor have remained close for the sake of their son, Jack, and will continue to share a bond even though they’ve moved on romantically. Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger in January 2019 and Faris is in a long-term relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Keep scrolling to read all of the former couple’s best quotes about coparenting!