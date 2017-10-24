Anna Faris is no expert on life. But her adventures, advice and mishaps still provide a lesson nonetheless.

Now, in her new memoir, Unqualified, the Mom actress opens up about all aspects of her life. Written before she and husband Chris Pratt announced their separation in August, Faris candidly discusses their decade-long relationship while also detailing her son Jack’s premature birth in 2012, her body insecurities, fighting jealousy and much more.

Here, Us Weekly rounds up 10 revelations from the powerful book, out now.