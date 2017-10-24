Real Talk

10 Revelations From Anna Faris’ Memoir: Chris Pratt Romance, Jealousy, Son Jack’s Birth and More!

Anna Faris attends the Mashable Shop powered by Visa Checkout on December 15, 2015 in New York.
Anna Faris is no expert on life. But her adventures, advice and mishaps still provide a lesson nonetheless.

Now, in her new memoir, Unqualified, the Mom actress opens up about all aspects of her life. Written before she and husband Chris Pratt announced their separation in August, Faris candidly discusses their decade-long relationship while also detailing her son Jack’s premature birth in 2012, her body insecurities, fighting jealousy and much more.

 

Here, Us Weekly rounds up 10 revelations from the powerful book, out now.