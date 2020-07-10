Katherine Schwarzenegger Describes Nesting Stage of Pregnancy

The final stretch! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger described her routine hanging at home ahead of her and Chris Pratt’s first child together.

“I am preparing definitely by learning to do things in the kitchen because that’s something you need learn how to get very familiar with when you have little ones to cook for,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, told E! News on Thursday, July 9. “I’ve been organizing a lot in our house because I feel like that’s, again, something that everybody’s been doing in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s just this desire to organize. I think that’s part of my nesting.”

The Los Angeles native went on to call pregnancy “really fun and really interesting.” She explained, “[It’s] definitely an interesting time to be pregnant but a really fun time to also find the silver linings. To be able to organize and find more experience in the kitchen has been a big part of that.”

News broke in April that the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host and Pratt, 41, are expecting their first child together. The actor is already the father of son Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The pregnant star has wanted to be a mom “as long as [she] can remember,” she wrote via Instagram the following month while wishing her mom, Maria Shriver, a happy Mother’s Day.

“We are the luckiest four kids in the entire world to have you as our mama,” the Rock What You’ve Got author captioned the May social media upload. “I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama. … You mother not only us four, but everyone you come in contact with. You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom.”

Schwarzenegger has learned “everything” from Shriver, 64, the Maverick and Me author told the outlet on Thursday.

“I want to be a sponge always around my mom and just observe as much as I can from her because she has been the greatest mom and continues to be the greatest mom to all four of us,” she gushed. “We’re really lucky so if I can be just a little bit of the mom that she is, then I’ll be lucky.”