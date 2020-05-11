The moment she’s been waiting for! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, inspired her to start her own family.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world!” the Rock What You’ve Got, 30, author captioned a Sunday, May 10, Instagram slideshow of the journalist, 64, herself and her siblings — Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22. “We are the luckiest four kids in the entire world to have you as our mama. I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember. You mother not only us four, but everyone you come in contact with.”

“The Dog That Changed Me” podcast host went on to write, “You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. I love you!”

News broke last month that the Los Angeles native is pregnant with her and Chris Pratt’s first child together. (The actor, 40, previously welcomed his now-7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.)

Schwarzenegger’s oldest brother, Patrick, “guessed” the news, the Midnight Sun star told Entertainment Tonight on May 5. “I had a sense,” he explained.

As for Shriver, the I’ve Been Thinking author “is not embracing the name [Grandma] exactly,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m gonna come up with my own name.”

Patrick replied, “I never think of it like that. I always forget you’re gonna be a grandma. I guess I’m gonna be an uncle. That’s weird too.”

Pratt and the I Just Graduated … Now What? author wed in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

“My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star gushed of his wife in February. “She’s a great stepmom, she’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

The Minnesota native sees “lots of kids” in their future, he told Entertainment Tonight the previous month, explaining, “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”