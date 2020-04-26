Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed her growing baby bump while on a bike ride in L.A. with her husband, Chris Pratt, on Saturday, April 25.

The mom-to-be wore a loose-fitted white T-shirt, black leggings, sneakers and a baseball cap as she her husband of less than a year — who covered his face with an American flag bandanna — got some exercise in.

News broke earlier in the day that the Rock What You’ve Got author, 30, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 40, are expecting their first child together.

While the couple haven’t publicly confirmed their happy news, Pratt could be heard loudly and excitedly talking in the background of his wife’s Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon as she showed off her friend Gaby Dalkin’s new cookbook, What’s Gaby Cooking: Eat What You Want: 125 Recipes for Real Life.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s happy new comes 10 months after they married in a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California. They wed five months after announcing their engagement in January 2019.

The Parks and Recreation alum shares a son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris and has spoken in recent months about his eagerness to start a family with the Gift of Forgiveness author.

In January, he told Entertainment Tonight that he saw “lots of kids” in their future, and “maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

A month later, the Jurassic World star told E! News that Schwarzenegger, who is the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, is “going to be a great mom one day,” adding, “She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt continued. “My heart, my soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great step mom, she’s — god willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly exclusively in February that his sister is the “happiest” she’s ever been with Pratt, who she met at church in 2018.

“She’s in love, yeah!” he added. She’s having a great time!”

