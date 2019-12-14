Chris Pratt Gives His 'World' Katherine Schwarzenegger a Cute Birthday Message

Shouting his love from the rooftops! Chris Pratt shared how grateful he is for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, via Instagram on Friday, December 13, in a sweet tribute in honor of her 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Katherine,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, captioned a series of photos of Schwarzenegger. “So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream.I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

He continued, “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

The Rock What You Got author and Pratt first met at church in July 2018. The Parks & Recreation alum popped the question to Schwarzenegger in January before they tied the knot in Montecito, California, on June 8. Prior to his relationship with Schwarzenegger, Pratt was married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They are the parents of their son Jack, 7.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger enjoyed their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple in November. The pair spent the holiday at Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver‘s house along with Jack, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Cheryl Hines, and Christina Schwarzenegger.

Katherine posted her own tribute to Pratt in a touching Instagram post days before Thanksgiving. The I Just Graduated … Now What? author opened up about how “thankful” she is to have a husband like the Avengers star.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” she wrote alongside a photo of Pratt riding his bike among the fall foliage. “While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday.”