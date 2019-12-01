A family affair! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple at her mom Maria Shriver’s house.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a photo of the festivities via Instagram on Saturday, November 30. “Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!” the attorney, 65, captioned the photo, which included his wife Cheryl Hines and Shriver’s 28-year-old daughter, Christina Schwarzenegger.

Hines, 54, reposted the same image on her Instagram writing, “We Are Fam-i-ly. Thanks, Maria , for a very, very competitive game night!”

Pratt, 40, brought along his 7-year-old son, Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, to the family event.

Katherine, 29, got an early start on Thanksgiving with an emotional tribute to her husband via Instagram on November 23. The Rock What You Got author posted a photo of Pratt riding his bike through a scenic autumn background.

“Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she captioned the picture. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

She added that Pratt’s kindness is one of the reasons she fell in love with the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” Katherine wrote. “While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday.”

Pratt and Katherine met at church six months before announcing their engagement in January. The couple exchanged vows at a ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8. Pratt was previously married to Faris, 43, from 2009 to 2018.