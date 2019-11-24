Filled with gratitude. Katherine Schwarzenegger has many things to be thankful for this holiday season, including her husband, Chris Pratt.

The Maverick and Me author, 29, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to gush about the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, who she described as “wonderful” and “kind.”

“Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she wrote alongside a photo of Pratt riding his bike in the park surrounded by greenery. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host, who is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, opened up about how Thanksgiving is her “second favorite holiday” and how Pratt was inspired to give back to the community in a small, but meaningful way.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens,” she penned. “We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday ♥️ 🍁🦃.”

Katherine added some heartfelt words about her mother, Shriver, 64, who was married to Arnold, 72, from 1986 to 2011. “I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don’t have a place to go,” she said. “My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them.”

Katherine and Pratt were introduced “at church” and began dating in June 2018. The newlyweds announced their engagement in January and married six months later in Montecito, California.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!,” the Avengers star wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement.

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share one son, Jack, 7.