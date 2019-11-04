Mama knows best. Maria Shriver told Us Weekly exclusively that she gives her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger too much advice to even keep track.

Shriver, 63, spoke with Us about her relationship with her newlywed daughter and about her experience as a caregiver on Saturday, November 2, at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Equinox Fitness Clubs Move for Minds event at Equinox West LA.

“I give her advice on everything,” the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement founder said of her eldest daughter, 29, who she shares with estranged husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. Katherine married Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt in Montecito, California, on June 8, after one year of dating.

Shortly before her wedding, Katherine shared a similar sentiment with Us about her mother’s words of wisdom. “My mom always offers me a huge amount of advice with everything I do,” the Rock What You’ve Got author told Us exclusively in May 2019. “Both of my parents are really, really amazing with that.”

Shriver spoke passionately with Us about her connection to Alzheimer’s disease and her personal inspiration behind the creation of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, a nonprofit that seeks to educate and advocate for women’s neurological health. “My dad had Alzheimer’s at the same time as my mom had a stroke,” the NBC News correspondent said of her late parents, Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. “I’m representative of most women who end up trying to raise kids, trying to work, trying to care for parents.”

The former first lady of California emphasized the importance of medical research in the women’s empowerment movement, especially when it comes to Alzheimer’s. “There was a huge research gap when it came to women and huge knowledge gap when it came to women,” Shriver told Us. “The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement was born to educate women about brain health, but it was also born to educate women about the lack of research on women … This is a really all-encompassing movement.”

Despite the “devastating” toll this degenerative condition took on her own family, Shriver is working hard to make sure that families across the world are able to access the information and research they need to fight Alzheimer’s. “I’m a big believer in turning pain into purpose and passion,” she said.

With reporting by Christina Rath