



The answer is simple — it was fate! Chris Pratt flew solo earlier this week to celebrate the opening of the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios, but that didn’t stop him from gushing over his newly minted wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Katherine is at home right now and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 40, told Extra on Tuesday, July 23, referring to his 6-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“We met at church,” Pratt dished when asked if pal Rob Lowe was the one who set the couple up. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.”

Pratt and the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, tied the knot in Montecito, California, last month, in front of their closest family and friends including Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

The source noted that the twosome — who announced their engagement in January — opted to keep the celebration to a minimum.

“They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance,” the source dished to Us. “The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”

Weeks after their nuptials, Pratt and Katherine jetted off to a romantic Hawaiian honeymoon, where the actor also celebrated a milestone birthday.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face!” the animal activist captioned an Instagram collage of photos of the pair. “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!