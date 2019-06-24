Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are soaking up the sun on a tropical Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks after tying the knot, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, were spotted lounging by a pool on Sunday, June 23. An insider tells Us that Pratt was “swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating french fries.”

The couple’s June 8th nuptials weren’t the only thing the pair are seemingly celebrating in Hawaii. Pratt turned 40 on Friday, June 21, and his newly minted wife paid tribute to her love in a sweet Instagram post in his honor.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you,” Schwarzenegger wrote alongside a photo collage. “You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, in front of their closest friends and family, including the bride’s famous parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us of the celebration. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

Another source added: “Chris and Katherine were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt to a roaring round of applause. They immediately hit the dance floor as a live band played the Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The dinner was farm-to-table, with lots of locally sourced vegetables and fruit. They wanted everything light and fresh.”

Prior to his relationship with Katherine, Pratt was married to Anna Faris for eight years before they split in August 2017. The former spouses share 6-year-old son Jack.

