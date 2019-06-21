Ready, set, awww! Katherine Schwarzenegger started her day by wishing new husband Chris Pratt a very happy 40th birthday on Instagram. In her post, she referred to him as her “darling angel face,” stating: “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you.”

Schwarzenegger’s words were accompanied by a collage of photos showing off the newlyweds’ adventures — smile-filled scenes from golf courses and outdoor adventures, plus an intimate snap of the two wearing matching face masks — in the Friday, June 21 post.

The message was the latest in their long, sweet history of PDA-packed posts. On Father’s Day, Schwarzenegger, 29, paid another loving tribute to the Guardian of the Galaxy star, referring to Pratt as a “wonderful husband” and praised his devotion to 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married on June 8 in Montecito, California. “Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly of the outdoor affair. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect setup at San Ysidro Ranch. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be part fo the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

While the two haven’t yet started their own family yet, Schwarzenegger is a devoted canine lover, who even hosts a podcast about pets called, “The Dog That Changed Me.” “[Adopting] was definitely a learning curve of just the change in how you go about your day and how you live your life,” she told Us exclusively in May.

“I always tell all my girlfriends … ‘You should get a dog before you decide to have children because it’s, like, a great buffer into what that might look like.’ Obviously, having kids is way more of a responsibility, but you really get that little bit of insight into changing the way that you go about your day, putting the needs of your animal first.”

The couple were first photographed together on a picnic date at a Santa Barbara park in June 2018. Us reported their engagement in January 2019.

