Chris Pratt is one happy husband! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor couldn’t help but gush over his recent wedding to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger while chatting with a friend on Tuesday, June 11.

“Hey, God is good,” Pratt, 39, told pal Jay Glazer in an Instagram Story on the NFL insider’s page as he placed his hand — wedding band on full display — over his heart. “God heals a broken heart.” The actor also joked that he ate “12 pounds of wedding cake” over the weekend.

The Jurassic World star, who was married to Anna Faris for nearly eight years before they split in August 2017, wed the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, June 8. Pratt and Faris’ 6-year-old son, Jack, was on hand to watch his dad exchange vows with Schwarzenegger at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

“Chris and Katherine were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt to a roaring round of applause,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They immediately hit the dance floor as a live band played the Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The dinner was farm-to-table, with lots of locally sourced vegetables and fruit. They wanted everything light and fresh.”

Another source added: “Everything about the wedding was gorgeous. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story. They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.” (The bride’s parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.)

The duo took to Instagram hours after their special day to share the happy news of their courtship.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us,” Pratt wrote alongside a gorgeous pic him and his bride. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

