Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Chris Pratt a ‘Wonderful Husband’ in Father’s Day Post

Katherine Schwarzenegger paid a loving tribute to her new husband, Chris Pratt, on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” the author, 29, captioned a photo on Instagram that showed the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, watching over his 6-year-old son, Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day,” she added of Pratt, who was seen guiding his son as he wielded a mini hatchet over a tree stump. “I love you.”

The sweet post came a week after the Rock What You’ve Got author married the Avengers star at a romantic ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on June 8.

The couple, who got engaged in January after less than a year of dating, shared a beautiful photo from their nuptials the following day that showed them gazing into each other’s eyes as they wore their wedding attire.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” the podcast host captioned the photo. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

Two days later, a happy Pratt talked about his wedding with his pal Jay Glazer, saying in a video posted on the NFL insider’s Instagram Stories that he ate “12 pounds of wedding cake” over the weekend. Then, placing his left hand over his chest, he added, “God heals a broken heart.”

