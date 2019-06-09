Wedded bliss. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reflected on their beautiful wedding day less than 24 hours after they tied on the knot.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, both wrote on their respective Instagram pages, along with a sweet pic of the pair in their wedding attire, on Sunday, June 9. “It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

The pair continued: “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also sent his thanks to fashion mogul Giorgio Armani, who created a “once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear,” as well as “the perfect suit” for him.

The newly married couple — who announced their engagement in January after they were first linked in June 2018 — capped off their posts, writing: “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

The pair quietly walked down the aisle at a luxury 500-acre resort in Montecito, California, on Saturday, June 8. Among the guests were Katherine’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as siblings Patrick and Christopher.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly after the festivities. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

The source added: “They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”

