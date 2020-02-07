Brother approved! Patrick Schwarzenegger is a fan of his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s marriage to Chris Pratt because the Guardians of the Galaxy star has changed her life for the better.

“Oh yeah,” Patrick, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Webster L.A. opening on Thursday, February 6, when asked if Katherine, 30, was the “happiest” she’s ever been with Pratt, 40. “She’s in love, yeah! She’s having a great time!”

The Midnight Sun star added that it’s “awesome” having Pratt as a brother-in-law — because of one fun benefit.

“I got to see ‘Onward’ this weekend, his new movie coming out, so that’s a perk,” Patrick shared. “I get to see his movies early. It’s a really cute movie. I cried. It was me and a bunch of little kids and him and it’s really sad. It’s a good movie but it’s sad.”

As for whether or not Katherine and Pratt will have children, Patrick admitted that he’s ready for a little niece or nephew. However, he’s already gotten some practice with Pratt’s 7-year-old son, Jack, who the Passengers actor shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

“It would be cool to be an uncle,” Patrick said. “I kind of am an uncle I guess. Chris has Jack Jack, little Jacko. So yeah. I’m a fake uncle I guess.”

Pratt and the Rock What You’ve Got author announced their engagement in January 2019 just six months after meeting at church. The couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, in June 2019, before honeymooning in Hawaii two weeks later.

In November 2019, the duo celebrated their first Thanksgiving together at Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver’s house. Prior to the holiday, Katherine opened up about how thankful she was for the Jurassic World star in a sweet Instagram post.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” she penned in November 2019. “While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday.”

Pratt, who was previously married to Faris, 43, from 2009 to 2018, shared how “lucky” he felt to be married to Katherine in August 2019.

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman