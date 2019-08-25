Chris Pratt I'm 'Lucky' to Be Married to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt opened up about new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Saturday, August 24, and said he’s “so grateful” to have found her.

“Aww, man, I’m lucky,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, told Entertainment Tonight at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he was promoting his new animated movie, Onward, with Avengers costar Tom Holland. “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.”

The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger, 29, tied the knot in June in Montecito, California.

“I love it, man,” he told Access Hollywood of married life. “I’m so grateful.”

The action hero, who proposed to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in January after six months of dating, agreed with Extra that they are still like honeymooners. “I guess technically, literally and figuratively, yes,” he said. “Life is very good.”

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii after their nuptials and Pratt celebrated his milestone birthday that same month.

In an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple, his new wife wished her “darling angel face” a happy birthday, writing, “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy.”

Pratt spoke to Extra last month about how he got together with the Rock What You’ve Got author.

“We met at church,” he revealed. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.”

On Saturday, the Minnesota native promoted his new movie, in which he and Holland voice two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot. They set out to search for magic in the world in the hope that they’ll be able to spend time with their father, who died when they were young.

“It’s so moving,” he told Extra. “It’s so original, it has such heart — I was in immediately.”

