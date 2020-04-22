On the right track. Katherine Schwarzenegger shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground.

“I’m a big communicator,” the author, 30, told Us Weekly and other reporters during the Riveter Reads: The Gift of Forgiveness With Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, April 21. “I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship.”

However, Schwarzenegger is well aware that she does not have it all figured out yet. “My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on,” she revealed. “So I’ll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it.”

The activist then elaborated on the rule which she and Pratt, 40, do not waver on. “I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just — I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person [who] is able to do it,” she explained. “I don’t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry.”

In fact, the couple have a special way of maintaining their connection. “We both communicate a lot. It’s super important to us,” she said. “We also just, like, always check in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you’re a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one.”

Schwarzenegger went on to detail what life is like for her and the actor amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m healthy. I’m safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine,” she noted. “I launched my book like two days before we went into quarantine, so it’s been a lot of creative pivoting needed during this time, but it’s actually been an amazing blessing in all of it because it’s required me to get creative in ways that I didn’t anticipate needing to do.”

Despite the obvious changes to her day-to-day, the writer has stayed the path in certain areas. “I have always been someone who does best and is most productive early in the morning. So even in quarantine, I have set an alarm for myself very early in the morning, even though I don’t necessarily have to be somewhere physically,” she said. “I get up in the morning and I usually try to, you know, do some sort of meditation or move my body — whether it’s like an online class or going on a walk. Then I usually just try to get right to work, and I have liked to be able to finish everything before, like, the evening because I tend to get a little bit less sharp, I feel like, or less focused in the evening hours. So that to me just, and especially in quarantine, keeping that structure and keeping that consistency has been really key for me.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.