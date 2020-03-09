They make a good team! Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed over her husband, Chris Pratt, for his support as she worked on her latest book, The Gift of Forgiveness.

Schwarzenegger, 30, reflected on the process of writing her newest project, which she hopes will “help other people in their journeys with forgiveness” and open up a broader conversation around how we can be more forgiving in our daily lives. On Sunday, March 8, she kicked off her publication week by giving a “fireside chat” at the AerieREAL Summit in New York City, where Aerie fans had the chance to be inspired by panel discussions about social causes and body confidence.

“When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever,” Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly exclusively about the Parks and Recreation alum, 40, who she married in June 2019. “I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have.”

The University of Southern California grad, whose parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, gushed over the “support system” that Pratt provided her while she was taking on this huge new project. She explained that the support goes both ways in their household.

“We try to be each other’s greatest cheerleaders,” she told Us. “It’s very important to the both of us.”

The Rock What You Got author and the Avengers: Endgame star met at church in July 2018. Pratt popped the question the following January, and the couple exchanged their vows in Montecito, California, five months later. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018 and the exes share 7-year-old son Jack.

Since tying the knot last year, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has credited his wife with changing his “whole world.” Pratt wrote a sweet tribute to Katherine in honor of her birthday in December 2019, describing just how grateful he was to have fallen in love with her.

“I don’t know what I’d do without you … I honestly don’t even want to think about it,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”