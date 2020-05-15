Cue the cravings! Chris Pratt gave an inside look into quarantine with his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[The cravings have] been tough,” the Jurassic World star, 40, told Extra on Thursday, May 14. “Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them.”

The Parks and Recreation alum went on to tell the outlet that he caught himself “complaining about a little bit of low back and hip pain” and weight gain amid quarantine. “She just looked at me sweetly,” the Minnesota native said. “I was like, ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

News broke last month that the actor and the Rock What You’ve Got author, 30, are expecting their first child together. (Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, welcomed their son, Jack, now 7, in 2012.)

The couple’s baby news came nearly a year after their June 2019 wedding in Montecito, California. Following their nuptials, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to have “lots of kids” with the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” Pratt explained of his future in January. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

While the pair await their little one, they have been getting creative during quarantine. Pratt, who misses golfing and filming Jurassic World: Dominion amid the COVID-19 spread, let Schwarzenegger cut his hair.

“I was like Castaway about three days ago, but Katherine ripped out the buzzer, the clippers and I had to just take it down,” he told Extra on Thursday. “She did a pretty good job. She’s good. Everyone’s like, ‘All right, Katherine, you need to do my hair,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t think you understand how this quarantine works — she’s not coming to your house to do your hair.’”