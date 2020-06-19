It takes a village! Katherine Schwarzenegger shared gratitude for her family members and her husband, Chris Pratt, amid her pregnancy.

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, told Zelena Montminy that “it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant” in a Thursday, June 18, interview on Instagram Live. The Los Angeles native went on to say she was “really lucky to be living in very close proximity” to her family and her “very wonderful husband,” 40.

“[That] has been very helpful,” the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host told the doctor. “It’s been amazing having [Pratt] home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. [It helps] having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning as I go.”

News broke in April that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is expecting her first child with Pratt. (The actor already is the father of his and ex-wife Anna Faris’ 7-year-old son, Jack.)

The Rock What You’ve Got author revealed in a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute to Maria Shriver the following month that she has wanted to be a mom “for as long as [she] can remember.”

That same month, the Jurassic World star told Entertainment Tonight that his wife’s pregnancy cravings have been “tough” so far. “Pickles and ice cream,” Pratt said in May. “I never thought I would like them.”

When the Parks and Recreation alum found himself “complaining about a little bit of low back and hip pain” amid the coronavirus quarantine, Katherine just “looked at [him] sweetly,” the Minnesota native told the outlet at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

The couple started dating in 2018 and tied the knot the following year. Katherine has been a “great stepmom” to Jack, Pratt told E! News in February.

He explained at the time: “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her. She’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”