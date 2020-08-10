New mom! Katherine Schwarzenegger has welcomed her first child with Chris Pratt.

Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 9, saying, “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift.” The outlet also reported that Pratt’s car was spotted at a hospital in Santa Monica on Friday, August 7.

News broke in April that the Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, and the actor, 41, had a little one on the way. The announcement came 10 months after the couple’s June 2019 wedding.

“I am preparing definitely by learning to do things in the kitchen because that’s something you need learn how to get very familiar with when you have little ones to cook for,” the Los Angeles native told E! News in July during the “nesting” stage of her pregnancy. “I’ve been organizing a lot in our house because I feel like that’s, again, something that everybody’s been doing in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic], it’s just this desire to organize.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author went on to call the experience “really fun,” explaining to the website at the time: “[It’s] definitely an interesting time to be pregnant but a really fun time to also find the silver linings.”

At the end of her pregnancy, the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host was still “working her butt off,” Pratt tweeted that same month.

The Parks and Recreation alum, who also shares son Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, called Katherine “an incredible mom and stepmom” ahead of their child’s arrival.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” he told E! News in February. “My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom, she’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

The Jurassic Park star sees “lots of kids” in their future, he revealed to Entertainment Tonight in January 2019. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” the Minnesota native explained at the time. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”