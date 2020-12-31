First time for everything! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt took their 4-month-old daughter, Lyla, to see the ocean.

“Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us),” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, captioned a Thursday, December 31, Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the couple both wore black sunglasses while exploring the shore with their baby girl. The Los Angeles native held the little one close to her chest in a carrier. Only Lyla’s head could be seen in a white beanie.

The Rock What You’ve Got author gave birth to her daughter in August. Lyla joined big brother Jack, 8, whom Pratt, 41, shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly about her and the actor’s “great bonding experience” over parenthood.

“Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey,” the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host explained to Us at the time. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

As for her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are loving life as grandparents, Katherine told Us.

“They really love it,” the Maverick and Me author said. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing. … It’s new roles that everyone’s really excited about, so I feel very blessed.”

Katherine’s siblings — Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger — are also “really excited” about their new aunt and uncle status, she added.

She and Pratt tied the knot in June 2019 in California, five months after the Guardians of the Galaxy star proposed. Since starting their family, the pair have kept Lyla’s face under wraps, only showing her hand and body in August and December photos, respectively.