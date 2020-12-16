In it together! Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her and Chris Pratt‘s first four months with their daughter, Lyla.

“Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, said on Tuesday, December 15, while promoting her Planet Oat partnership. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and the actor’s little one in August. Lyla joined Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris’ 8-year-old son, Jack.

“We couldn’t be happier,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

The Parks and Recreation alum shared the first photo of their baby girl earlier this week while wishing his wife a happy birthday. In the sweet shot, the little one’s face was covered by a Santa Claus emoji.

“It’s the greatest thing ever,” Schwarzenegger told Us on Tuesday of becoming a mom. “I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun. … It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”

While raising Lyla with Pratt, the pair have been able to find time together, which the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host called a “super important” part of their marriage. “But also being able to do things together with the baby is also really special,” the Rock What You’ve Got author gushed. “Getting familiar and comfortable in the kitchen is a big part of that for us as well.”

While “super talented” Pratt does “most of the cooking” in their house, Schwarzenegger told Us that he has “beautifully amazing barista skills” as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy star makes her oat milk lattes every morning with Planet Oat’s help.

The Maverick and Me author praised the brand’s holiday appetizer recipes, which have been “super simple” and “foolproof” to make. Schwarzenegger feels “like a chef,” whipping them up, she added. “They look … very complicated to make, but they’re actually easy, so that’s a huge plus for me.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi