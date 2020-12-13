Picture perfect! Chris Pratt paid tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 31st birthday and shared a new photo of the couple’s 4-month-old baby, Lyla, in the process.

The actor, 41, posted a collage of pics featuring the Gift of Forgiveness author via Instagram on Sunday, December 13. In one shot, Schwarzenegger held their daughter, whose face was obscured by a cartoon Santa. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of trees as the podcast host smiled and Lyla wore a furry pink outfit.

Elsewhere in the throwback photos, Schwarzenegger cradled her large baby bump, posed with Pratt and dressed up as one of his Parks and Recreation alter egos, Burt Macklin.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie!” the Jurassic World star wrote. “You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”

Schwarzenegger expressed her gratitude for the sweet message in the comments section. “Awww I love you,” she replied.

Pratt and the activist, who tied the knot in June 2019, welcomed their first child together in August. He also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor confirmed the baby’s arrival later that month, sharing a photo of Lyla’s hand. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he gushed via Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Schwarzenegger has adjusted well to parenthood. “She’s in baby bliss and so grateful to be a mother — something she always wanted to be,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August.

Pratt was “loving” watching her become a first-time mom too. “They feel blessed to spend this time together and be a new family,” the insider revealed. “Chris says Katherine is a natural and she hasn’t missed a beat since they brought their baby girl home!”