Protector mode! Katherine Schwarzenegger stood by her husband Chris Pratt’s side after the internet dubbed him the “worst Hollywood Chris” on Saturday, October 17.

After producer Amy Berg shared a series of photos of four actors named Chris — Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pine — on Saturday via Twitter and declared “one has to go,” Pratt, 41, was the resounding choice to get the boot.

“Pratt. Without hesitation. He’s objectively the worst,” one Twitter user replied.

A second fan wrote, “Chris Pratt is out, Chris Messina is in for a 16 month trial run.” Other users called out Pratt for his political beliefs when dropping him. Some commenters claimed the Parks and Recreation alum supports President Donald Trump because he was not set to take part in an Avengers fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden. Others pointed to his connection to Hillsong Church, which has been accused of being anti-LGBTQ.

Two days later, E! News asked the same question, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best?” via its Instagram page, which prompted Schwarzenegger, 30, to fire back on Monday, October 19.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways,” the Maverick and Me author commented on the post. “Being mean is so yesterday.”

The “Gift of Forgiveness” podcast host, who shares 2-month-old daughter, Lyla, with Pratt, added: “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that. 🙏♥️.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor’s costar and friend Mark Ruffalo echoed Schwarzenegger’s sentiments on Twitter on Tuesday, October 20.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is,” Ruffalo, 52, tweeted. “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.”

The Dark Waters star then defended Pratt’s controversial actions regarding voting — Pratt joked about the importance of voting for his movie to get a People’s Choice Award earlier this month amid a heated battle for president of the United States.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction,” Ruffalo added. “Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. gushed about Pratt while shutting down haters on Tuesday as well.

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude,” Downey, 55, wrote via Instagram. “AND he just married into a family [the Kennedys] that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

The Dolittle actor revealed he stands with Pratt, adding, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

Josh Gad replied to Ruffalo’s tweet on Tuesday, adding, “They don’t get better than @prattprattpratt.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn chimed in on Twitter, writing, “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world.”

He added: “I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”