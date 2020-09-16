They’ve moved out and moved on. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris sold the Los Angeles home they shared while married nearly two years after finalizing their divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

The now-exes purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in March 2013 for $3.3 million. They sold the 4,710-square-foot property on September 2 for $4.75 million.

The Mediterranean-style home was built in 1979 and is located in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of L.A. It features a pool, tennis court, professional gym, chef’s kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. Pratt, 41, and Faris, 43, had also remodeled the space in recent years.

The pair, who share 8-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in November 2018.

Faris and Pratt agreed in their divorce settlement to live within five miles of each other until Jack completes sixth grade.

The Mom alum opened up in January 2018 about coparenting with the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

The former couple have since moved on. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, and they welcomed daughter Lyla in August. As for Faris, she confirmed her engagement to Michael Barrett in February after being spotted with a new ring on her left hand in November 2019.

The Jurassic World star has a new outlook on life following his divorce. “Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,” a source told Us in March. “He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.”

However, Schwarzenegger, 30, helped him overcome his doubts. “Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now,” the insider said. “He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy.”