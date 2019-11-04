



Taking the leap? Anna Faris sparked rumors she is engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Faris, 42, was seen sporting what appeared to be a massive engagement ring when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 3. She was first linked to her cinematographer beau in November 2017 when they were spotted out in Italy. The following month, the couple were seen browsing houses together.

In March 2018, a source told Us exclusively that Faris and Barrett “are a great match” and the Mom star’s “friends love him.” The insider added that Barrett is “so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.”

Before Barrett, the Unqualified author was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. They share a 7-year-old son, Jack. She was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

Faris and the 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram in August 2017, where they admitted that they “tried really hard for a long time” to make their marriage work. The exes said they “still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Pratt revealed he was engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger in January this year and they wed in an intimate Montecito, California, ceremony in June.

On Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast, the actress revealed that her former husband texted her about the proposal news. She congratulated her ex-spouse on his milestone, but she also responded with a suggestion about how she could help make their wedding day extra special. “I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …” she revealed.

Faris has previously addressed the possibility of remarrying. During an appearance on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast in March, the House Bunny star was asked about whether “wedding bells” were in store for her and Barrett.

“I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment … with a relationship, but I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system,” she explained. “I struggle with that on kind of feminist level, actually.”

Faris shared a similar statement when she joined Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast earlier that month. She said she would “need to figure out what the purpose is” of her getting married again before deciding to tie the knot.

“I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship,” she began. “I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.”