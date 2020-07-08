Celebrities Who Have Been Married Three Times or More

Wedding dresses, guest lists, nuptials galore! For some celebrities, one, two or even three trips down the aisle isn’t enough.

David Foster, for his part, opened up about his five marriages overshadowing his career in his July 2020 Netflix documentary, David Foster: Off the Record.

“Probably more people know me from reality TV and from being married a lot of times than for my actual music. Well, let’s analyze,” Foster said in the doc. “Because I was married to Linda who was married to [Caitlyn] Jenner, who then married Kris Kardashian, and had the Jenner kids and the Kardashian kids and then I was married Yolanda Hadid, who had Gigi and Bella, and I was married to Rebecca and B.J., where we had our own daughters, so it’s very, very complicated.”

The Grammy winner was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Hadid from 2011 to 2017. Foster married Katharine McPhee, who is more than 30 years younger than him, in 2019.

“She’s opinionated, super-talented, and along with that super-talent comes a big brain, and she’s got a lot to say,” he gushed to Us Weekly in 2020. “It’s challenging, but in the best way possible. She has to keep pushing to make me answer things that I don’t want to answer, which is great. Her navigation skills are better than anybody’s I’ve ever seen and she’s super-evolved.”

Foster, who has five adult children, added that his family approves of the American Idol alum. “She’s really magical and able to float in and out of all the family dynamics,” he told Us. “It’s amazing to watch because that’s a huge talent — being able to navigate my life.”

Jennifer Lopez, who is set to tie the knot for the fourth time, has also been candid about her failed marriages.

“I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” the songstress said in a June 2019 YouTube video, referring to ex-husbands Ojani Noa and Cris Judd. “It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people so you’re never lonely but it’s very lonely. So I felt like if I got married, then I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes. It’s bad reason to get married.”

Lopez gives more credit to her marriage to Marc Anthony. The pair, who were married from 2004 to 2014, share twins Emme and Max.

“I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married — I’m saying tried to get married,” she said at the time.

While Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who proposed in March 2019, were set to wed in 2020, their wedding was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

