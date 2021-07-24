Twin time! Jennifer Lopez has given her social media followers adorable glimpses of her life with Emme and Maximilian since their arrival.

The Grammy winner gave birth to her and Marc Anthony’s son and daughter in 2008, four years after marrying the “I Need to Know” singer. In 2008, Lopez exclusively told Us Weekly that the little ones were “very in tune with each other.”

The actress explained at the time: “They’re walking, they’re talking, they’re babbling a lot, all that kind of stuff. It’s wonderful to watch!”

The dancer went on to call them the “lights of [her] life” in February 2016 while celebrating their 8th birthday. “You have brought me nothing but joy and happiness since the very second you were born,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “I am so proud of who you are and the beautiful loving caring people you are growing into.”

When they turned 13 five years later, the “On the Floor” singer was “so emotional.” Lopez penned a touching Instagram tribute in February 2021, reading, “To my two caring, sensitive and special souls who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways, your mama loves you beyond forever and ever and ever.”

Following her 2014 split from Anthony, Lopez moved on with Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez. She and the former professional baseball player, who is the father of daughters Natasha and Ella, got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.

The former couple prolonged their eventual April 2020 breakup to “make their kids happy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close,” the insider explained. “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

The New York native subsequently reunited with her former Jersey Girl costar and ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Oscar winner has three kids of his own — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and his love of kids “rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him.”

Lopez has phased Affleck “slowly” into her twins’ lives, a source exclusively told Us in May 2021, noting that the little ones previously had a “sweet connection” with Rodriguez. “[He] really doted on them and was a model stepdad. They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore.”

Keep scrolling to see Lopez’s sweetest shots with Emme and Maximilian over the years, from attending concerts to relaxing at home.