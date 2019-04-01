Don’t hold your breath for Anna Faris to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Michael Barrett anytime soon! The Unqualified author, 42, admitted that she isn’t completely sold on the idea following her divorce from ex-husband Chris Pratt.

The House Bunny actress struggled to find her words while appearing on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast on Sunday, March 31, after the attorney, 50, asked if there will be any “wedding bells” for Faris and her beau.

After a moment of reflection, she answered, “I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment … with a relationship, but I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system,” she said. (Faris was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.) “I struggle with that on kind of feminist level, actually.” (Faris shared a similar sentiment with Dax Shepard while appearing on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” on March 26.)

“I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding,” she said, adding that she’d “need to figure out what the purpose is” before saying “I do” again. “Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? … For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, who shares 6-year-old Jack with the Mom actress, filed for divorce from the Friends alum in December 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Faris announced the news to fans with a joint statement on Instagram: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” she wrote. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The “Unqualified” podcast host spoke about her relationship with the Parks and Recreation alum to Wasser on Sunday.

“He really is such an amazing person,” she said of her former spouse. “I’m really grateful that we’re so close. And that … I think that we both, I know that we both just want, the best … just happiness.”

Faris also discussed the plans they made ahead of breaking up. “Our goal was to like, have, like, group Thanksgiving dinners together,” she said. “Grudge-holding is not something that, like, Chris and I do. … We wanted to make sure of course that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other.”

She concluded: “It is very difficult, of course, to be completely separate from somebody that you’ve spent so much … emotional investment with for a long period of time.”

Pratt has since moved on with Katherine Schwarzenegger, to whom he became engaged in January.

The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs star, meanwhile, has been dating Barrett, 48, for about a year and a half. “They are a great match,” an insider told Us Weekly. “All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.”

