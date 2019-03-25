A different kind of home for the holidays! Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who finalized their divorce in October 2018, are hoping they’ll one day spend Thanksgivings and Christmases together, especially for the sake of their 6-year-old son, Jack.

The Mom star, 42, opened up about her coparenting relationship with Pratt, 39, on the “Divorce Sucks” podcast, telling host Laura Wasser how their relationship has evolved with the Jurassic World actor’s engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about … our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” she said. “Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

Part of that love and respect was Pratt giving the Friends alum a heads-up before proposing to Schwarzenegger in January. As she revealed on “Divorce Sucks” and in January on her own podcast, “Unqualified,” Faris not only gave Pratt her approval, but also reminded him that she’s an ordained minister.

“Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal,” she explained on the new podcast. “I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”

Nearly two years after they first announced their separation, Faris is still tight with Pratt. “He really is such an amazing person,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we are so close, and I know that we both want the best, just happiness.”

Faris married the Parks and Recreation alum in 2009 after two years of dating. She was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

