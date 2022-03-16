Future big sis! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s 19-month-old daughter, Lyla, is preparing for her baby sibling.

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday, March 15, of the little one’s dolls, writing, “The latest toddler treats I find around the house … all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mama’s girl is nesting.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write, “Fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later. #vintage.”

Pratt, 42, commented, “If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately.”

The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger welcomed their baby girl in August 2020. The infant joined Jack, the actor’s 9-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the couple, who wed in June 2019 in California, captioned a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

News broke in December 2021 that the Rock What You’ve Got author is pregnant with baby No. 2, although the expectant star has yet to show her baby bump. The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host’s husband has been vocal over the years about their plans for a big family.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Entertainment Tonight in January 2019. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Minnesota native praised his wife’s “great” stepparenting skills in February of the following year. “She’s — [God] willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

Since Lyla’s arrival, he and the Maverick and Me author have “bonded” over parenthood, she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020.

“Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter explained at the time. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.