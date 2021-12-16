Another cutie for Chris Pratt! The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant with their second child together, his third, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, first became a father in August 2012 when his and then-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, now 9, arrived. The former couple, who wed in 2009, called it quits in 2018, and Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger, 32, that same year. The pair got engaged in January 2019, tying the knot in June 2019 in California.

The Minnesota native was open about his plans to start a family with the Gift of Forgiveness author following their nuptials. “[I want] lots of kids,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight in January 2020 when asked about his future. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

News broke in April 2020 that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter was pregnant with their first child together. Lyla, now 16 months, arrived in August 2020.

Katherine gave an update on their baby girl’s milestones in November. “She’s starting to talk more,” the Rock What You’ve Got author exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s obviously getting more mobile with walking and growing up so much. It’s amazing to see. She’s doing all the different animal noises and things like that. When she sees [our dog], Maverick, she’ll make dog noises. It’s sweet to see, first as a pet parent and now as a parent to my daughter, grow up and hit all these fun, cute milestones.”

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host called the toddler a “total animal lover,” gushing, “It’s really sweet to see her with Maverick and see their relationship blossom. Especially as she gets more mobile, I see how excited she gets and how she likes to talk him around. It just totally warms my heart. I love it.”

She and the Parks and Recreation alum have chosen to keep Lyla’s face hidden from the public, which Katherine explained during a March Today show appearance.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she said at the time. “We would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”