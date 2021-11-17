On the move! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s 15-month-old daughter, Lyla, is walking and talking.

“I feel like every week, there’s some new milestones,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 17, while promoting her BISSELL partnership. “She’s starting to talk more. She’s obviously getting more mobile with walking and growing up so much. It’s amazing to see.”

The Los Angeles native called the little one “friendly,” saying, “She’s doing all the different animal noises and things like that. When she sees [our dog], Maverick, she’ll make dog noises. It’s sweet to see, first as a pet parent and now as a parent to my daughter, grow up and hit all these fun, cute milestones.”

The toddler is “100 percent a total animal lover,” and the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host often thinks fondly of the sweet moment Lyla met Maverick.

“It’s really sweet to see her with Maverick and see their relationship blossom,” the Rock What You’ve Got author told Us. “Especially as she gets more mobile, I see how excited she gets and how she likes to talk him around. It just totally warms my heart. I love it.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 42, welcomed their baby girl in August 2020, joining the actor’s 9-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Lyla “obviously” takes after both of her parents, Schwarzenegger told Us of her personality, noting that she’s similar to her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well.

“She really is taking after everybody in interesting ways,” Katherine explained. “Just with her overall love of animals and being able to be really gentle with them, that is definitely something … I had when I was younger.”

The Maverick and Me author still loves animals too, gushing to Us about how excited she feels working with BISSELL to promote their CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac.

“It literally vacuums and washes in one step,” Katherine told Us, noting that the device makes her life “so much easier” as a pet mom. “I wish I had a video of myself using it for the first time and putting it to the test because I was genuinely in a state of shock. … I remember coming across BISSELL and seeing they do so much work with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a brand I really want to support and that I love.'”

With reporting by Diana Cooper