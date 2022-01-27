Little Lyla! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are loving life with their first child together.

The Gift of Forgiveness author announced her pregnancy news in April 2020, nearly one year after she and the actor tied the knot in California. Their daughter arrived in August 2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned his baby girl’s Instagram debut at the time. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Lyla’s arrival marked the Minnesota native’s second round of fatherhood, as Pratt previously welcomed son Jack in August 2012 with his then-wife, Anna Faris. While he and the House Bunny star haven’t shied away from showing him on social media over the years, Pratt keeps Lyla’s face covered with emojis.

Schwarzenegger did, however, give Us Weekly an exclusive update on the toddler’s milestones in November 2021, saying that something “new” happened with her every week.

“She’s starting to talk more,” the Los Angeles native gushed at the time of her “friendly” daughter. “She’s obviously getting more mobile with walking and growing up so much. It’s amazing to see. She’s doing all the different animal noises and things like that. When she sees [our dog], Maverick, she’ll make dog noises. It’s sweet to see her, first as a pet parent and now as a parent to my daughter, grow up and hit all these fun, cute milestones.”

Lyla was becoming a “total animal lover,” just like her mom, Schwarzenegger went on to say, adding, “It’s really sweet to see her with Maverick and see their relationship blossom. Especially as she gets more mobile, I see how excited she gets and how she likes to walk him around. It just totally warms my heart. I love it.”

The following month, Us confirmed that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is pregnant with her second child, Pratt’s third.

The pair started dating in 2018, one year after Pratt split from Faris. The Jurassic World star got down on one knee less than one year into their relationship.

Keep scrolling to see the glimpses the Rock What You’ve Got author and the Parks and Recreation alum have given of their little one.