In the spirit! Chris Pratt shared a festive photo of two of his children spending time together before the holidays.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, uploaded a sweet snap via Instagram of son Jack, 10, bonding with his little sister Lyla, 2, while searching for their Elf on the Shelf. “Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year,” Pratt captioned the Sunday, December 18, social media post. “This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us. If anything goes missing in the house I’m blaming Angel.”

In the photo, Jack had his back to the camera as he spotted two of the holiday dolls hiding in a houseplant. Lyla stood beside him wearing a cute floral dress.

The Parks and Recreation alum became a father in 2012, welcoming his son with Anna Faris. The former couple were married from 2009 to 2018. Pratt moved on with Katherine Schwarzenegger the same year his divorce from the House Bunny actress, 46, was finalized, and the twosome tied the knot in June 2019. (Faris, meanwhile, married Michael Barrett in 2021.)

Since calling it quits, the Mom alum and Pratt have worked hard to remain cordial coparents. “[We make] sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” Faris exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

The Marvel star’s family continued to grow with the additions of his two daughters with Schwarzenegger. Lyla arrived in August 2020, and the Gift of Forgiveness author gave birth to Eloise earlier this year.

Faris recently praised Schwarzenegger for being an “awesome” stepmom to her little boy. “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack,” the Scary Movie star gushed to People in November, adding that she feels “much closer” with Pratt and his wife than before. “It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good not to live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

While the exes may have reached solid ground, they’ve still encountered their fair share of drama. In November 2021, Pratt thanked the Rock What You’ve Got author in an Instagram tribute for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter” — which some fans interpreted as a dig toward Faris. (Jack was born nine weeks premature and subsequently dealt with several health issues.)

Pratt weighed in on the “f–ked up” controversy during an interview with Men’s Health in June. “[Ignoring Twitter comments] a lesson I’ve learned. It’s not a lesson that my son has learned yet. … My son’s gonna read that one day,” he said. “He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

The Avengers: Endgame star added: “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life [like my career] are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

The coparents appear to have moved on from the social media scandal. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, are already considering a future with baby No. 3. “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she exclusively told Us in October. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”