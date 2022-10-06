Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Haven't Ruled Out More Kids

More on the way? Katherine Schwarzenegger said that she and husband Chris Pratt haven’t ruled out having more kids after welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” the Maverick and Me author, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 3, while promoting her partnership with Rubbermaid. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

The Los Angeles native and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, are the parents of Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 4 months. The Parks and Recreation alum also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since welcoming Eloise in May, Schwarzenegger and her husband have been looking to her mom, Maria Shriver, for parenting tips and tricks.

“It’s all a balancing act,” the University of Southern California graduate told Us. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

Shriver, 66, is herself a mother of four, sharing Katherine, daughter Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2020, Katherine told Us that her mom and dad are thriving as grandparents.

“They really love [it],” the animal welfare activist said of Shriver and the action star, 75, in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

Pratt, for his part, is also thriving as a girl dad — particularly when it comes to helping out in the kitchen. “I’ll tell you what he’s doing the most of, and that is cooking and baking with all of this beautiful bakeware from Rubbermaid,” Katherine told Us on Monday, noting that her husband is an “awesome” chef. “That’s the most fun thing to do and to watch as a family. For him to even be able to teach me so much in the kitchen is really fun and also fun for the kids to watch as well.”

The Gift of Forgiveness author is no slouch, though, and will be teaming up with Rubbermaid on Tuesday, October 11, for a livestream event to launch the brand’s new Tuesday Night Cooking Club. The new series is designed to help viewers learn how to upgrade quick weeknight dinners with easy recipes using Rubbermaid’s all-in-one DuraLite™ Bakeware.

“That will be really interesting — and also very nerve-racking for me to be doing anything in the kitchen live,” Katherine told Us. “We’re going to be making a quiche, which is kind of a different spin on what my mom used to make. … It’s super yummy, so it’ll be fun, entertaining and hopefully not lighting the kitchen on fire live.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper