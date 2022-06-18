Hello, Eloise! Katherine Schwarzenegger shared the first photos of her second daughter with husband Chris Pratt on Saturday, June 18.

“May & June,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, captioned the series of photos via Instagram.

Schwarzenegger held her newborn in one photo, which showed Eloise’s hand on her mama’s chest. The tiny fist was resting just under the California native’s necklace, which seems to be a tribute to her little girls. The pendant has an “L” with a heart and the letter “E.” Prior to welcoming Eloise in May, Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020.

Another picture included the little girl’s tiny legs while more shots gave an inside look at Schwarzenegger’s life as a new mom with breast pump bottles, lactation cookies and a photo of her husband, Pratt, 42, manning the stove top.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the pair shared in May, just one day after welcoming the little girl, via Instagram. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Eloise is the second daughter for the couple and third child for Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The newest addition to the family arrived just before Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion press tour. Pratt gave some insight into his life as a new dad on the red carpet of the Los Angeles movie premiere earlier this month.

“At home, it’s very chill right now. We’re very quiet and hushed around the little one. We’ve got a 21-month-old at home with us, and now I’m a father of three,” he told Access. “We’ve got a 2-week-old. It’s a lot of quiet reflection and a wonderful time with my oldest daughter.”

Pratt added that his wife is “doing great” and a “total champion” after giving birth again.

“I look at her, I can’t believe she had a baby two weeks ago. She’s just killing it,” he gushed. “Her maternal instincts are so good. She’s doing such a great job.”

The pair celebrated their third anniversary of marriage just a couple days later, and the Rock What You’ve Got author took her turn to rave about her partner. “Happy anniversary my love angel face 💓,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a tribute via Instagram on June 8. “I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you’re the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!