Superhero sweeties! These Marvel Universe members all have little ones at home.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, became a mom in August 2014 when her and then-husband Romain Dauriac’s daughter, Rose, arrived.

“The love is just unbelievable,” the actress told Barbara Walters of motherhood four months later. “It’s very overwhelming.”

Following the former couple’s 2016 split, the New York native moved on with Colin Jost. She and the Saturday Night Live writer wed in October 2020, welcoming their son, Cosmo, the following year.

“OK OK we had a baby,” the A Very Punchable Face author captioned his Instagram reveal in August 2021. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che].”

The comedian’s mom, Kerry Kelly, was not a fan of the name choice, with Jost telling Seth Meyers in September 2021: “[She] was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. … She thought it was kind of, like, a hippie thing.”

As for Johansson’s costar Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, the actor shares three children — Keen, Bella and Odette — with his wife, Sunrise Coigney.

In November 2019, the Zodiac star exclusively told Us Weekly that his kids have “some interest” in following his acting footsteps, saying, “We’ll see.”

The little ones even appeared in a scene in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. “I don’t know if you can see them, but they were in the car in the party scene where Thor is taking [Bruce] Banner around this crazy new place,” he explained at the time, “They were in that scene, dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters basically. They were on set all day. They were like, ‘The camera was on us. It was on us.’ They had a great day. They were there all day, which is exactly the experience I want them to have.”

The Spotlight star’s brood thought he was “cool” when they were “younger,” he went on to say.

Four years prior, Ruffalo joked exclusively with Us about his kids making fun of him. “They’re like … ‘Why don’t I get my computer all the time?’” the Tony nominee said in 2015. “They’re like, ‘Big woop, dad. I want to see you angry.’ That’s what they say to me. ‘I’m going to get you angry.’”

